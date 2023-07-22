Aadhaar Details Help Reunite Missing Specially-Abled Woman With Family

Officials of the UIDAI in Guwahati helped tracing the woman's Aadhaar details (Representational)

A specially-abled woman in Assam was reunited with her family earlier this month, several weeks after she went missing from her home, an official statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

The woman, who has speech and hearing impairments, was found wandering at the Sonapur New Market in the state's Kamrup district by the Assam Police - nearly 165 kilometers from her home in the Sonitpur district. She was identified with the help of Aadhaar, the statement added.

The police referred her to the Sakhi One Stop Centre, an NGO that offers psychosocial counselling and temporary shelter to women under the sambal sub-scheme of Mission Shakti of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

As officials failed to communicate with the woman, she was shown a few pictures when she pointed to an Aadhaar card.

The Guwahati Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) was contacted and they asked for the woman's fingerprints for a possible Aadhaar match, the statement said.

Once her biometrics were sent, her Aadhaar details popped up, along with her home address, read the statement from the ministry further.