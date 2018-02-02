Aadhaar Data Safe, Not Being Sold, Says Information Technology Minister

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad asserted that the Aadhaar data was fully safe and secure.
To a question by Neeraj Shekhar of Samajwadi Party on the issue, he claimed that a media report saying that Aadhaar data was available to anyone for a sum of Rs 500 was a case of "misreporting and completely false".
"UIDAI, for the purpose of grievance handling, has provided a search facility to state government officials, which provide demographic information of the person whose enrolment ID or Aadhaar is provided. The reported case was a misuse of the said facility," Mr Prasad said.
The report had said that Aadhaar details of thousands of people could be accessed by paying Rs 500 to a private person.