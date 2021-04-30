Aadhaar Card For Children Below 5 Years: All You Need To Know

Aadhaar Card update: Step by step guide to updating your Aadhaar Card here

Aadhar Card - All You Need To Know: Have you updated your Aadhaar Card recently? It is crucial to update your and your family's Aadhaar Card. Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) to citizens of India after a proper verification process, according to the rules of the body. Your Aadhaar number is a proof of identity and address anywhere in India. If there are newborn babies and children below five years, don't think you can get the Aadhaar Card done later. It is necessary to do it as soon as you can. The Twitter handle of Aadhaar also gives all updates about important information you need.

#AadhaarHelpline is available throughout the week. For agent support, call 1947 during any of the given hours. IVRS support is also available 24x7. You can also write to us at help@uidai.gov.in pic.twitter.com/asRSD3MqIc — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 30, 2021

Here's how you can get Aadhar Card for children below 5 years

For children below the age of five, no biometrics are required. Their unique identification is done on the basis of demographic information and photograph (face). The unique identification of children are linked with the UID of their parents. Aadhaar Cards of children will need to be updated and biometrics done when they are five and again at 15.