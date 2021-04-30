Aadhaar Card For Children Below 5 Years: All You Need To Know

Aadhar Card - All You Need To Know: Have you updated your Aadhaar Card recently? It is crucial to update your and your family's Aadhaar Card. Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) to citizens of India after a proper verification process, according to the rules of the body. Your Aadhaar number is a proof of identity and address anywhere in India. If there are newborn babies and children below five years, don't think you can get the Aadhaar Card done later. It is necessary to do it as soon as you can. The Twitter handle of Aadhaar also gives all updates about important information you need.
#AadhaarHelpline is available throughout the week. For agent support, call 1947 during any of the given hours. IVRS support is also available 24x7. You can also write to us at help@uidai.gov.in pic.twitter.com/asRSD3MqIc— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 30, 2021
Here's how you can get Aadhar Card for children below 5 years
For children below the age of five, no biometrics are required. Their unique identification is done on the basis of demographic information and photograph (face). The unique identification of children are linked with the UID of their parents. Aadhaar Cards of children will need to be updated and biometrics done when they are five and again at 15.
- Go to the official website of UIDAI and click on the Aadhar Card registration link
- Enter all information as asked
- After giving the personal details, fill in the address, locality, district, state and so on.
- Click on the appointment button and schedule the date of registration for the Aadhaar Card
- You can opt for the closest enrollment center to complete the final enrollment
- Remember to take the important documents and the reference number
- You will also need to take a printout of the form
- Click on this link for all you need to know about updating your Aadhaar: uidai.gov.in/my-aadhaar/update-aadhaar.html