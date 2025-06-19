A Week After Air India Crash, Victims' Families Want Accountability

A week after the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives, grieving families are demanding answers from authorities. While investigations continue, many are asking why the cause of the crash remains unclear and why no one has been held accountable yet.

The Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, bound for London, had crashed seconds after take-off. Only one passenger had survived. The crash had also killed 33 people on the ground.

The black box recovered from the plane has been found damaged. Sources said It might have to be sent to the US for data extraction.

"We deserve to know what happened".

In Diu, the brother of Manish Babu, who died in the crash, is struggling with the lack of information and accountability. Manish, originally from Diu, was working at a food factory in the UK and had returned to India to visit family. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

"Why has no one been held responsible yet? Why don't we know what caused the crash?" his brother asked while speaking to NDTV.

"His children have been left without a father, and his wife is inconsolable. We deserve answers," he added.

Last rites amid unanswered questions

At the cremation ground in Diu, the family of Chandu Bagune, a Portuguese national who also died in the crash, performed his last rites. He is survived by his wife and three children.

His relatives, still reeling from the shock, have voiced serious concerns about the lack of communication from authorities.

"We want to know what led to the crash. Who is responsible? Where is the accountability?" a relative, Ashwin Bagune, told NDTV from the cremation site.

Portuguese couple came for Kumbh Mela

Among the victims were Devji Lacmane and Vanita Cana, a Portuguese couple who had travelled to India for the Kumbh Mela. After the pilgrimage, they extended their stay in Diu with family. Their sudden loss has left the community stunned.

"It has been a week, and we still don't know why the crash happened," said Ashvin Dhiru, a family member.

"Maybe it was just our bad time... but no one else should suffer like this. The government and the airline authorities must take responsibility. We need answers-and accountability-so that the real cause is known and such tragedies are prevented in the future," he added.