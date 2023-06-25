'A Tribute To My Favourite Singers': Zerodha CEO's 'Amateur' Attempt At Singing Impresses Internet

The internet loved Mr Kamath's attempt at singing

Zerodha's CEO Nithin Kamath's 'amateur attempt' at singing is winning hearts on the internet. Mr Kamath took to his social media handles and paid a fitting tribute to his favourite singers Lata Mangeshkar, KK, S P Balasubrahmanyam and Bappi Lahiri, who died recently.

In the caption, Mr Kamath highlighted the importance of pursuing hobbies outside of work. He also urged everyone to showcase their amateur attempts in the comments section, acknowledging the risk of potential trolling from friends. However, he believes that embracing vulnerability and stepping out of our comfort zones is essential to personal growth.

He wrote, "People at @zerodhaonline were sharing videos on the internal forum on World Music Day. Some asked me to share my amateur attempt. I had shared a video to highlight the importance of having some hobbies outside work. My video was a tribute to my favourite singers, such as Latha Mangeshkar, KK, SPB, and Bappi Lahiri, who passed away recently."

Check out the post here:

The internet loved Mr Kamath's attempt at singing and a few shared their singing attempt. A user commented, "Let's jam together sometime."

Another user wrote, "You're an inspiration holistically for the young people, be it entrepreneurship, health, life. And the best thing is you're so grounded, hardly seen anyone that humble. That's why God made you what you're today, to inspire people worldwide. Truly, how a human being should live. I wish to meet you someday."

The third user wrote, "Woah! Always teaching us to live a fulfilling life and manage personal life and fitness so well!"

"Amazing guitar playing and great choice of songs," the fourth wrote.

Meanwhile, Mr Kamath in another post flagged a new online 'scam' where fraudsters are using the brand value of courier companies like FedEx, and Blue Dart to dupe people.

Sharing an incident with one of his colleagues, Mr Kamath said that fraudsters are calling the victim posing themselves as a courier company employee suggesting that police have confiscated a parcel because drugs were found in it.