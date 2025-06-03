A Summer That Isn't? Why 2025 Is Becoming Climate Case Study for India

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. In 2025, India saw unusual weather patterns: January and February were very warm, while May saw extreme rainfall.

A January that didn't feel like winter and a May that did not feel like summer - the year 2025 is emerging as a case study in understanding the impact of climate change in India. The first five months have showcased an unusual side of nature, with weather patterns that are inconsistent with recorded history.

Let's take a closer look at how each month has broken norms and set new records.

January 2025

January 2025 was the second warmest in the past 125 years - since weather records began being kept in India - and the warmest since 1958. The average national temperature was 19.02 degrees Celsius - 0.98 degrees Celsius above normal.

The most significant deviation was observed in east and northeast India, where the average temperature was 1.49 degrees Celsius above the norm.

February

February 2025 was the warmest in 125 years, breaking the previous record set in 2016.

The national average temperature reached 22.06 degrees Celsius, which is 1.36 degrees Celsius higher than usual.

The most affected region was central India, where the average temperature was 1.88 degrees Celsius above normal.

March

March 2025 ranked as the 11th warmest in 125 years. The national average temperature was 25.42 degrees Celsius - 0.82 degrees Celsius above normal.

The most notable warming was seen in south peninsular India, marking the sixth-warmest March ever recorded in the region, with average temperatures 0.47 degrees Celsius above normal.

April

April 2025 was the seventh warmest in 125 years. The country recorded an average temperature of 29.16 degrees Celsius - 0.86 degrees Celsius above the seasonal norm.

Northwest India was the worst hit, with the region recording its 3rd warmest April on record. The average temperature there was 1.56 degrees Celsius above normal.

May

While the first four months of the year set temperature records, May 2025 made headlines for its extreme rainfall.

Several cities experienced record-breaking rainfall:

Delhi received 186.4 mm of rain - the highest ever recorded in May.

Mumbai witnessed 503.2 mm of rainfall, breaking the previous record set in 1918.

Bengaluru recorded 307.9 mm of rainfall by May 26, setting a new record for the month.