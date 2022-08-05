'A Special One': PM On Murali Sreeshankar's CWG Long Jump Silver

May he keep excelling in the times to come, Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Murali Sreeshankar's silver medal win in the Men's Long Jump final at the Commonwealth Games as a "special" victory. In a tweet posted today, the Prime Minister said that "his performance augurs well for the future of Indian athletics".

"M. Sreeshankar's Silver medal at the CWG is a special one. It is after decades that India has won a medal in Men's long jump at the CWG. His performance augurs well for the future of Indian athletics. Congratulations to him. May he keep excelling in the times to come," Prime Minister Modi said.

M. Sreeshankar's Silver medal at the CWG is a special one. It is after decades that India has won a medal in Men's long jump at the CWG. His performance augurs well for the future of Indian athletics. Congratulations to him. May he keep excelling in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/q6HO39JHy8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022

Mr Sreeshankar's historic silver win, with a distance of 8.08 meters, which makes him the first Indian male athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the long jump.

Laquan Nairn of Bahamas clinched the gold while Jovan van Vuuren of South Africa claimed the bronze medal at Birmingham 2022.