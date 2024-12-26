"A Rare Leader...": Gautam Adani Condoles Manmohan Singh's Death

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani today condoled the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and described the two-time MP as "a rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions."

The former prime minister, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at Delhi's AIIMS on Thursday due to age-related medical conditions. He was 92.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world," Mr Adani said.

"A rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions, Dr Singh's life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come," Mr Adani said.

Manmohan Singh was prime minister for two terms in the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014. He had been in poor health for the last few months.

He is survived by wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.

Manmohan Singh as finance minister under the then prime minister PV Narasimha Rao was the architect and brainchild of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy and ushered in an era of economic liberalisation that is widely believed to have changed the course of India's economic trajectory.