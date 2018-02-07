A Rajiv Gandhi Story on 'Telugu Pride' In PM Modi's Parliament Offensive

Highlights
- PM Modi likens bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to India's partition in 1947
- PM: Rajiv Gandhi hurt "Telegu pride", insulted Andhra Congress leader
- PM: Congress "hastily" divided Andhra Pradesh for political gains
Hitting two targets with one stone, PM Modi made a reference to a widely known incident in which Rajiv Gandhi, the father of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, called then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister T Anjaiah of the Congress a "buffoon" at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport in 1982.
Rajiv Gandhi, who was then Congress general secretary and had arrived in Hyderabad for a private visit, had reportedly lashed out at Mr Anjaiah publicly for bringing a large number of party men to the airport tarmac.
Raising that episode in parliament to demonstrate what he repeatedly called the Congress's arrogance and patchy record with democracy, PM Modi ripped into the opposition party for "dividing" Andhra Pradesh, likening it to the 1947 partition.
"This is your character. You divided India. Even after 70 years of Independence, 125 crore people of India continue to suffer because of the poison you sowed. Not a single day passes when people of India are not punished for your sins," PM Modi said, speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
As he was speaking, there was slogan-shouting by some MPs demanding a financial package for Andhra Pradesh as promised by the government when Telangana was carved out of it.
The Prime Minister said the Congress "hastily" divided the southern state for political gains.
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is deeply upset that his state didn't get a special consideration in the Budget. It took phone calls from Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh to calm him on Sunday, when he met with top party leaders to decide on the future of the alliance.