A Rajiv Gandhi Story on 'Telugu Pride' In PM Modi's Parliament Offensive

Highlights PM Modi likens bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to India's partition in 1947 PM: Rajiv Gandhi hurt "Telegu pride", insulted Andhra Congress leader PM: Congress "hastily" divided Andhra Pradesh for political gains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again showed that he is most certainly a smart politician. That is why while he was still being heckled by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other parties in parliament over unfulfilled promises to Andhra Pradesh, he spoke about "Telugu pride".

Hitting two targets with one stone, PM Modi made a reference to a widely known incident in which Rajiv Gandhi, the father of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, called then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister T Anjaiah of the Congress a "buffoon" at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport in 1982.



Rajiv Gandhi, who was then Congress general secretary and had arrived in Hyderabad for a private visit, had reportedly lashed out at Mr Anjaiah publicly for bringing a large number of party men to the airport tarmac.



