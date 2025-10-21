A Owaisi's Party To Back Congress Candidate In Hyderabad Assembly Bypoll

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the party will support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, scheduled for November 11.

Speaking to reporters, he said the party decided to back the Congress candidate as the outcome would not make or break the incumbent government, and development is possible under Yadav.

“Our appeal to the people of Jubilee Hills is that the government will not change with the outcome of the polls. We appeal to nearly four lakh voters who have supported BRS for the last ten years. Now, I request you to vote for Naveen Yadav, who is young and can bring development to Jubilee Hills,” Owaisi said.

He alleged that the BRS party, despite representing the segment for the last ten years, failed to bring any development.

He also hinted that AIMIM may adopt a different strategy in the next general elections.

The high-stakes bypoll for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency will be held on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year following a heart attack.

BRS fielded Maganti Sunitha, the widow of Gopinath, while BJP nominated Lankala Deepak Reddy.

Replying to a query, Owaisi said his party had written to RJD president Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, stating that it was willing to contest the polls as an INDIA bloc constituent this time. The letters elicited no response.

On Sunday, AIMIM announced 25 candidates, including two non-Muslims, for the Bihar Assembly polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)