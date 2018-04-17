Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Announced; Will Cut Travel Time, Says Nitin Gadkari

A new expressway connecting Delhi and Mumbai will be built that will substantially cut down on travel time, Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Monday.

The project is expected to cost Rs 1 lakh crore and will be executed over the next three years, the minister said.



A Chambal Expressway that would connect Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to the new expressway is also being planned.



Currently the 1428-km National Highway 8 connects Delhi and Mumbai - the travel time is approximately 24 hours. It is said to be the country's busiest highway, which passes through key cities of Rajasthan and Gujarat, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Ahmedabad and Vadodara. It is the first section of the Golden Quadrilateral project undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India or NHAI, it will be extended till Chennai.



Mr Gadkari said his ministry has undertaken 10 projects to decongest Delhi, which together will cost around Rs 35,600 crore.



About 40,000 commercial vehicles enter the national capital daily, spiking pollution and congestion, which is one of the key triggers for the deadly smog that envelopes the city every winter. The courts have suggested that the government come up with a long-term solution to the problem.

