A Hoax Bomb Alert, An Emergency Landing And Arrest Of 'Intelligence Officer'

A recent bomb scare aboard a Nagpur-Kolkata flight that forced it to make an emergency landing in Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur has sparked debate over the actions of both the informant and the authorities. While the flight's 193 occupants - 187 passengers and six crew members - were evacuated safely, the aftermath has left one flyer, who claims to be an intelligence officer, in legal limbo.

On November 14, an emergency landing was made at Raipur Airport after a bomb threat alert. Security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and bomb disposal units, conducted a meticulous search of the aircraft and passengers' luggage. No explosives were found.

As per the preliminary information, the passenger told aircraft crew members about the presence of a bomb when the IndiGo flight was mid-air. The Air Traffic Control was informed and the flight was diverted to Raipur.

The man behind the alert, Animesh Mandal, was arrested shortly after. His actions were deemed a hoax, and he was charged under Section 351(4) of the BNS Act and Section 3(1)(g) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Civil Aviation Security Act, 1982. A local court sent him to judicial custody.

But then in a surprising twist, Mr Mandal claimed that he was an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and that he was acting in good faith by reporting the bomb threat.

According to his lawyer, Faisal Rizvi, Mr Mandal received a message about a possible bomb on the flight and immediately alerted the crew. The crew informed the captain, prompting the emergency landing. When no bomb was found, the police arrested Mandal.

"Animesh Mandal was travelling to Kolkata after being transferred from Mumbai to Nagpur earlier this year. He shared the input as part of his duty, but instead of being recognized for his responsibility, he was arrested," Mr Rizvi stated.

Mandal remains in custody nearly a month later, entangled in procedural delays. The 1982 Act mandates trial in a special court, which Chhattisgarh doesn't have.

Mr Rizvi explained, "Section 3(1)(d) of the Act prescribes life imprisonment for such offences, but the case cannot proceed without a special court appointed by the High Court. This delay is prolonging Mandal's incarceration, and his critically ill parents add to his distress."

His lawyer has alleged that despite reportedly presenting identity documents proving his affiliation with the IB, Mr Mandal's claims have been met with silence from the authorities. State Home Minister Vijay Sharma, in a brief remark, said, "The matter will have to be looked into."