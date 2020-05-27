Family Avoided 'Shradh'' Feast In Madhya Pradesh, Panchayat Issued Boycott Orders: Cops

The complainant stated that his normal life got derailed due to the boycott order. (Representational)

Police have launched investigation into a complaint filed by a farmer claiming that his family was ostracised by the community panchayat in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district for not organising a ritualistic feast post the death of his son in March this year due to the lockdown, an official said on Tuesday.

The complainant stated that his normal life got derailed due to the boycott ordered after the March 9 death of his son due to drowning, police official Manmohan Singh Baghel said.

He said the farmer could not perform the ''shradh'' ritual organised on the 13th day of death due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"The farmer claimed that he and his family have been facing hardships since the last two months as they are not allowed to take water from the village well," Mr Baghel said, adding that investigation is underway.

However, a local administration official denied that the farmer and his family were prevented from fetching water from the well.

"A report was summoned form the village panchayat secretary in which he has clarified that there was no restriction on the family on fetching water from the well," said the official.