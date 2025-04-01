A Couple, 3 Others Arrested With 30 Kg 'Illegal' Meat In Gurugram

A married couple, two delivery executives, and a butcher were arrested on suspicion of selling banned meat online from a housing society near Sohna, police on Monday said.

An FIR was registered in the matter at Bhondsi Police Station after the discovery of more than 30 kg of meat, they said.

Three of them were sent into judicial custody, while the butcher was taken on police remand. The woman was let off on bail, police said.

"The meat has been sent to the lab for testing. Only after the report comes, will it be clear what animal is it from. A probe is underway," Badshahpur Assistant Commissioner of Police Surender Phogat said.

According to police, the matter came to light on Sunday, when two delivery agents came to the Global Heights Society in Dhunela village near Sohna with two sacks and stoked the suspicious of guards.

When the sacks were checked, it was found to contain meat in black bags. Police claimed the meat was brought from Nuh for online sale.

A few Gau Raksha Dal members reached the spot and alleged that the couple living in the society scored it from Nuh to supply it in Gurugram.

According to the complaint filed by Gaurav, chief security officer of Global Heights Society, and Adesh Khatana, a member of Gau Raksha Dal, the two delivery executives came to the society Sunday around 5 am wearing Swiggy company jackets and T-shirts.

After the alleged discovery of meat, the guards called the couple living in a flat in Tower 5 of the society.

According to police, the woman said her husband's name is Mukhtar, who is a native of Bengal.

During questioning, it was revealed that she would bring meat from Rozka Meo in Nuh at night on her scooter to supply it in Gurugram early in the morning through a delivery executive, police said.

After the revelation, police arrested Mukhtar, his wife, and two delivery executives, and later arrested the butcher Asgar.

An attempt was made to contact the Swiggy company officials but there was no response.

