A Busy Monsoon Opening Day In Kerala With PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Visits

PM Modi on a visit to Guruvayoor temple said he would not hold this against the state.

On the day the monsoon arrived in Kerala, the state also felt the impact of the recent political storm - the Lok Sabha results - as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his rival Congress president Rahul Gandhi were both present in the state.

Unlike the rest of the country, Kerala gave the BJP the cold shoulder. But Prime Minister Modi, on a visit to the Guruvayoor temple just ahead of a foreign tour, said he would not hold this against the state.

"Many pundits may think we didn't even open our account in Kerala. Why is he here? What does he want to say? It is our belief that elections are one thing - but I am responsible for 130 crore Indians - those who voted for us they are ours - and those who didn't vote for us they are ours too. Kerala, Benares are equal to me," he said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also on a 3-day tour of Kerala to thank voters for electing him. On Friday, he was in Malappuram district. Saturday, it was Wayanad district.

Mr Gandhi was elected as parliamentarian from Wayanad while his party faced a drubbing in other parts of the country. He mentioned PM Modi during his roadshow, saying he would fight PM Modi's poison of hatred with love.

"My job is to listen to the people of Wayanad, understand their difficulties," he said.

"Modi uses the poison of hatred to run the campaign. We will continue to fight Narendra Modi and his hate with love and life.

He represents hatred and insecurity. He represents lies."

Rahul Gandhi will wrap up his three day, three district visit of Kerala on Sunday in Kozhikode district. And he has his work cut out after that, meeting the needs of the people of this beautiful region - so far removed in many ways from his home in New Delhi.