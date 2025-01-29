'Best Maha Kumbh So Far': Woman, 97, Who Attended All Melas Since Independence

A 97-year-old woman, who has been a witness to nearly all the Kumbh Melas since Independence, is making her way through the vast crowds at the ongoing religious gathering in Prayagraj. The event has drawn millions of devotees seeking spiritual purification by bathing in the sacred Triveni Sangam - the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

Speaking to NDTV, the Bundelkhand devotee lauded the arrangements at this year's event and said this was likely "her last Kumbh".

"This is my fifth Kumbh Mela, the one that happens every 20 years," she recalled, struggling to pinpoint the exact years. When the reporter asked if she hoped to witness another Kumbh, she laughed heartily and lovingly patted his head.

Despite the overwhelming crowds, she showed no fear and instead praised the current management. "I have not seen such good arrangements in the last four Kumbhs, not even when Jawaharlal Nehru was Prime Minister," she told NDTV. Struggling to remember specific years, she added, "That was a long time ago."

She even compared past leaderships. "Not even during Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi's time were the arrangements this good. This time, it's all due to Yogi-Modi's efforts," she told NDTV.

The woman was heading to take a dip at the Triveni Sangam during Mauni Amavasya, one of the holiest bathing days of the Kumbh.

But what was meant to be an auspicious occasion turned tragic when a stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam Ghat early Wednesday morning. As lakhs of devotees flooded the tent city in Prayagraj, the pressure on barricades near the Sangam became unbearable, causing them to collapse about a km away from the riverbanks. Amid the ensuing panic, several women fainted, triggering the stampede.

At least 10 people were feared dead, while several others were injured.

The injured were immediately rushed to medical centres within the Kumbh fairgrounds. Those in critical condition were taken to Bailey Hospital and Swaroop Rani Medical College.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of the victims and assured that local authorities were actively assisting the affected individuals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that the situation was being managed but warned that crowd pressure remained high. He urged devotees to take a dip at nearby ghats instead of heading towards the main Sangam Nose.