95.49% People Don't Own Any Vehicle, Says Bihar Caste Survey Report

The Bihar government tabled the caste survey report on Tuesday. (FILE)

A whopping 95.49 per cent of people of Bihar don't own any vehicle, while only 3.8 per cent have two-wheelers and a minuscule 0.11 per cent have cars, according to the caste survey report.

The detailed report, which also threw light on migration from Bihar, said that 45.78 lakh people are working in other states, while 2.17 lakh are abroad.

The report, which was tabled in both Houses of the Legislature on Tuesday, said that 12.48 crore of the 13.07 crore people don't own any vehicle.

"Only 49.68 lakh people, or around 3.8 per cent of the population, own two-wheelers, while just 5.72 lakh people, or 0.11 per cent, have four-wheelers. Only 1.67 lakh people, or 0.13 per cent, own tractors," it stated.

A total of 11.99 lakh of the 2.01 crore people belonging to general category own two-wheelers.

Of the 2.17 lakh people who have gone abroad, 23,738 are engaged in higher studies. Among those working in other countries, 76,326 people belong to the general category.

Similarly, 45,78,669 people from Bihar, or 3.5 per cent of the population, are working in other states.

The Bihar government tabled a report on the economic condition of 215 Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes in the Legislature on Tuesday.

