9-Year-Old's Message From Arunachal Wins Hearts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

A 9-year-old from Arunachal has urged everyone to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown

A nine-year-old girl of Arunachal Pradesh has urged everyone to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown period and help her father, who is a policeman and is currently away from home on duty.

Union Minister and Arunachal Pradesh MP, Kiren Rijiju, posted on his twitter handle a photograph of this girl holding a piece of paper bearing the message.

"My dad is a policeman. He stays away from me to help you. Can you please stay at home to help him? #IndiaFights #Coronavirus," the message reads.

A sweet little girl, daughter of a Policeman in Arunachal Pradesh with an emotional yet powerful message. Let's appreciate all the Police Personnel and all those who are continously working in the field for the safety of everyone. #IndiaFightsCornonapic.twitter.com/LiD6L79hWl - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 31, 2020

It is "an emotional yet powerful message" from a "sweet little girl", said Mr Rijiju, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

"Let's appreciate all the police personnel and all those who are continuously working in the field for the safety of everyone" he added.

People on social media widely appreciated the message of the little girl and saluted the efforts of law enforcement officials like her father.

