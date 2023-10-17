9 Women Among 11 Dead In Explosions At 2 Firecracker Units In Tamil Nadu

The incident took place when the samples were being tested (Representational)

At least 11 people including nine women were killed and two others injured in explosions at two firecracker retail outlets in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The incident took place when the samples were being tested in Sivakasi, which is famous for its firecracker and match factories.

The police said the retail outlets had a valid licence and that an investigation was underway.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the victims.

Earlier on October 9, ten people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district.

Ahead of Diwali, the production of firecrackers has increased at factories in Tamil Nadu.