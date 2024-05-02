9 Lions Crossing Track After Hunting Saved After Train Stopped On Time

A group of nine lions hunted a boar in the nearby jungles. (Representational)

A pride of lions was rescued from a railway track in Gujarat's Amreli and narrowly avoided a collision with a train because of the alertness of forest officials.

A group of nine lions hunted a boar in the nearby jungles in the Amreli district and crossed a railway track to move to the other side.

Forest department officials spotted the pride and the team swung into action to avoid a major disaster. The lions were spotted outside the fenced area near the Bherai village of Rajula in Gujarat's Amreli.

The railway authorities were alerted to ensure the approaching train avoided running over the wild animals.

The train going from Rajula to Pipavas was alerted and told to stop before the lions approached the track.

The timely intervention by the Shatruji forest department saved the lives of nine lions and averted any other mishap.

The Bhavnagar Amreli Forest in Gujarat's Amreli district is a reserved area for the conservation of Asiatic lions.

It is located on the eastern side of Gir National Park and will cover 1600 square kilometers after the addition of the New Jesal sanctuary. At present Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is the only abode of the Asiatic lion. The last surviving population of the Asiatic lions is a compact tract of dry deciduous forest and open grassy scrublands in southwestern part of Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

- With inputs from Mahendra Prasad