50 minutes ago

World Health Day, a day dedicated to global health awareness, reminds us of our well-being. This year's theme, ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Future,' resonates deeply, especially when we consider the looming threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), a silent pandemic that is a threat to our hopeful future.

On World Health Day, Dettol Banega Swasth India brought in experts to discuss the critical issue of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). They not only shed light on its complexities, but also highlighted solutions to combat the silent pandemic.

Here are the live updates from World Health Day special 

Apr 07, 2025 09:25 (IST)
How Can Hygiene Stop Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)? Dr. Indira Chakravarty, Padma Shri 2014, Public Health Specialist, Answers. 📺 Don't Miss Our Special Coverage On NDTV 24x7 Today, 2:30 PM (IST)

Apr 07, 2025 09:21 (IST)
Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Should Be As Important As Swachh Bharat: Ravi Bhatnagar From Reckitt

Apr 07, 2025 09:20 (IST)
What Is AMR, And How Big Of A Problem Is It Worldwide? Let's Find Out


📺 Don’t miss our special coverage on NDTV 24x7 today, 2:30 PM (IST), where experts break down the facts, the risks, and how we can fight back.

✅ Stay informed. Stay healthy. 

More on ndtv.com/swasthindia

Apr 07, 2025 09:14 (IST)
Gut Health, Antibiotics, & Hygiene Talks With Dr. Pal Manickam. 📺 Watch Our Special Coverage On NDTV 24x7 Today, 2:30 PM (IST)

 

In this World Health Day special, Dr. Palaniappan Manickam dives deep into the myths around gut health, the alarming rise of antimicrobial resistance, and why hand hygiene is your first line of defense. 

Don't miss this eye-opening discussion on how simple health practices can make a big difference!

Apr 07, 2025 09:07 (IST)
Join Experts On NDTV 24x7 Today, 2:30 PM (IST). Let's Fight AMR, The Silent Global Killer Together

 

Clean hands and good hygiene are important! Now is the time to fight Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), which is a serious danger to our health. On World Health Day, Dettol Banega Swasth India is raising awareness about its dangers, community impact, and how we can prevent it. 

Apr 07, 2025 09:05 (IST)
World Health Day Special: Experts Will Shed Light On Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), The Silent Pandemic

World Health Day, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), Handwashing
