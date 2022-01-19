84 IAS Trainees In Mussoorie Test Positive For COVID-19: Report

84 IAS trainees in Mussoorie have tested positive for COVID-19. (Representational Image)

Eighty-four IAS trainees at Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said today.

Those infected have been isolated and the rest quarantined at the academy, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Manoj Upreti told news agency Press Trust of India.

A group of 480 IAS trainees, including those of allied services, arrived in Dehradun on Sunday from Gujarat on way to the Academy, he said.

Reports of their RT-PCR tests conducted at the Dehradun Railway Station on arrival have come positive, he said.

Meanwhile, 25 personnel at the state police headquarters in Dehradun have also tested positive for the infection.

DGP Ashok Kumar asked the infected personnel to take precautions besides asking those who had come into contact with them to undergo RT-PCR tests and quarantine themselves.

As all police department personnel have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, all of them have mild symptoms only, the Chief Medical Officer said.

Uttarakhand had on Tuesday reported 4,482 positive cases, the highest single-day caseload in the state in eight months.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)