80 Who Returned From China Under Surveillance In Kerala Over Virus Scare

Eighty people who have returned to Kerala from China over the past few days have been kept under surveillance in the state for possible exposure to the coronavirus that has created panic across the world, health officials said on Friday.

While seven people, who had shown mild symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat, were being treated at various health facilities in the state, 73 others have been put under home surveillance, officials said.

All of them have a travel history to China.

Meanwhile, an update from the Cochin International Airport said 24 passengers underwent screening for Coronavirus at the airport on Friday but no suspicious case was reported.

Two persons are under observation in hospitals in Ernakulam district, according to officials.

The government has advised those under home surveillance to remain at home for 28 days from the date of their departure from China.

Health officials also directed them not to mingle with anyone for the safety of their family and friends.

If they show any symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problem, the health officials should be immediately informed, they said.