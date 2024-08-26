8-Year-Old Boy Among 3 Electrocuted In Rajasthan: Police

Police lodged a case of unnatural death (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman and two children, including her eight-year-old son and 15-year-old nephew, were electrocuted in the Bundi district on Monday, a police official said, adding that another man of the family sustained injuries in the incident.

They had come in contact with a high-tension power line passing over the rooftop of their house in the Ramnagar village under the Bundi Sadar police station area in the Bundi district.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla expressed grief over the incident and conveyed condolences to the family. Birla also spoke on phone to the family and directed officials to conduct a fair probe into the matter and provide adequate compensation to the family of the those who died.

The incident took place in the morning when the woman, identified as Karmabai Kanjar (35), was sweeping the rooftop floor and she came in contact with a high-tension power line passing over the house, DSP Bundi City Amar Singh said.

The woman's son, identified as Kartik, and nephew Akshya (15) attempted to rescue the woman but they also were electrocuted to death on the spot, he said. Meanwhile, the woman's brother Pawan also climbed up to the rooftop to rescue them but he too got an electric shock and sustained injuries, the DSP said.

The family members accused officials of the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) of negligence and demanded compensation and a criminal case be lodged against the officials, the DSP said.

Police lodged a case of unnatural death under the relevant section of the BNS Act, Circle Inspector Bhagwan Sahay Meena said. The power department officials were called on the spot and were ordered to shift the high-tension power line over the houses in the village, he added.

