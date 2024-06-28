8 Stunning Pics Of Delhi Flooded And Struggling After First Heavy Rain

Vehicles were barely visible due to widespread waterlogging across Delhi.

Heavy rain that began yesterday brought much-needed relief from the scorching heatwave but also caused significant traffic congestion and widespread waterlogging, creating a flood-like situation in Delhi-NCR today.

From 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today, Delhi received 228 mm of rain, the most rain in 24 hours in June since 1936 when 235.5 mm of rain was recorded, according to the Meteorological Department.

Here's a glimpse of what the heavy rainfall situation looked like in Delhi today:

Residents of Mayur Vihar in East Delhi wade through a flooded street. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

A motorbike rider maneuvers a waterlogged NH-24 passing through East Delhi. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

Overflow drain on highway causes more flooding on the exits of NH-24 passing through East Delhi. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

A water pump was installed near Jawaharlal Stadium on Friday morning to drain Lodhi Colony Central Government quarters. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

A car stuck in Moolchand Hospital underpass seen afloat in the flooded underpass. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

Rush hour at flooded ITO in central Delhi on Friday. Photo by Sondeep Shankar

Another image of rush hour at flooded ITO in central Delhi on Friday. Photo by Sondeep Shankar