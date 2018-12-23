8 Students Among 10 Killed After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Gujarat's Dang

On Saturday evening, the bus carrying around 80 people fell into a gorge on the Mahal-Bardipada road.

Ten persons, including eight children, died after a bus ferrying them fell into a 200-feet gorge in Gujarat's Dang district, police said on Sunday. On Saturday evening, the bus carrying around 80 people-- mostly students of a coaching class in Surat-- fell into a gorge on the Mahal-Bardipada road.

The students, aged between 10 years to 16 years, were residents of Amroli in Surat. They were returning from a picnic at the Sabri dam in Dang, sponsored by their tuition class.

More than 24 people were injured in the accident when the driver reportedly lost control of the bus.

The dead included eight children and two adults, police said.

Seventeen students who suffered serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals in Surat. The rescue operations in the accident continued till late on Saturday night, police said.