8 Rohingya Who Entered India Illegally Arrested In Assam: Police

Eight Rohingya were arrested in Assam's Hailikandi (Representational)

Eight Rohingya were arrested in Assam's Hailikandi district for illegally entering India from Myanmar, the police said.

Senior police officer Pabindra Kumar Nath said the Rohingya were arrested from a house where they had taken shelter. The house owner Yusuf Ali Mazumdar is on the run, while brother Islamuddin Mazumdar has been arrested.

In a separate incident, 14 Myanmarese refugees were detained in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri. They had fled from Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh and entered India on November 26.

"The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) troopers on Wednesday from New Jalpaiguri have detained 14 Myanmarese Rohingya refugees, who illegally entered India earlier. All of the 14 detected passengers were de-trained and taken to GRP thana at New Jalpaiguri. During interrogation it was found that all of them have fled from the refugee camps of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and entered India earlier," said Northeast Frontier Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda.

The Rohingya of Myanmar were travelling in Agartala-New Delhi Special Rajdhani Express.

India and Myanmar exchanged 61 nationals including two insurgents through the Moreh Integrated Check Post (ICP) Manipur last Thursday.

Of the 61 people, aged 20 to 30 years, 34 Indian nationals including two insurgents and 27 Myanmar nationals were exchanged. These people had crossed the international borders between the two countries illegally.