8 Killed In House Collapses, Landslides Due To Heavy Rain In J&K

Five members of a family are among eight people killed due to a house collapse and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Officials say two houses, belonging to Abdul Qayoom and Mushtaq Ahmad, collapsed in the Bani area following heavy rains.

Five members of Qayoom's family, including children and women, were buried under the debris.

Officials say a rescue operation was launched, and three bodies were recovered. Two others are also feared dead and search efforts are underway. Mudslides in the region killed three people, including a boy.

Heavy rains lashed many areas of Jammu and Kashmir, causing flash floods, mudslides and the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Several bridges, culverts and roads are damaged due to flash floods.

Katra near Jammu, which is the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, received record rainfall of 315 mm in the last 24 hours causing flash floods in the area.

Tawi River in Jammu touched the danger mark, and flood water damaged work which was underway on the Tawi riverfront.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been closed due to landslides at multiple places, and traffic has been impacted on the Jammu-Pathankot highway due to damage to the Chadwal bridge in the Kathua district.