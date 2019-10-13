8 Killed After Vehicle Falls Into River In Uttarakhand

The operation to rescue survivors is underway, officials said. (Representational)

Eight people were killed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district today after a vehicle fell into a river, the police said.

The operation to rescue survivors is underway, officials said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over deaths in the accident.

"In this hour of sorrow, along with providing help to the families of those killed, we wish for the early recovery of the injured," an official statement issued by the government said.

Mr Rawat has instructed the District Magistrate of Chamoli to provide immediate assistance to the families of those killed and make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured.

