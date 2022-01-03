8,082 New Covid Cases In Mumbai, 90% Of Them Are Asymptomatic

Mumbai is one the major cities where Omicron is believed to have propelled a surge.

Ninety per cent of Mumbai's fresh coronavirus cases (8,086) are asymptomatic, official data shows today, further highlighting that 574 patients have been hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

Today's spike is marginal as compared to yesterday (8,063) but the number of hospitalisations has gone up to 12 per cent as compared to 10 per cent yesterday.

The surge in the city is believed to have been driven by the new Omicron variant - which, reports say, is more infectious but causes milder symptoms.

Of 574 patients hospitalised, 71 are on oxygen support. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said information on hospitalisations and asymptomatic cases is now being included the daily health bulletins so as to mitigate panic.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, the city's civic body chief, today told NDTV that a lockdown will be announced if daily cases pass the 20,000-mark. "We discussed lockdown with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. We believe that even up to 20,000 cases a day, we will be comfortable in our hospitalizations, and comfortable in our oxygen requirement," he said, referring to a high-level meeting last week amid a surge in cases.