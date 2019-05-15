77 Indian Hikers On Their Way To Mount Everest Peak

The number of climbers getting permission this year is higher than the same season last year. (FILE)

As spring's climbing season kicks in, 41 teams of Nepali and foreign climbers, including 77 Indian hikers, have embarked on a three-month expedition on Tuesday to reach the world's highest peak - Mount Everest.

"This spring's first ascent on Everest is likely to take place on Tuesday. The rope fixing team of Sherpas have already made their way to the summit and is planning to continue their works above so as to reach the summit tomorrow afternoon," said Everest Climber and famous liaison officer Gyanendra Shrestha from the Everest Base Camp.

A total of 378 climbers belonging to 41 expedition teams have received a permit from the Department of Tourism to climb Mount Everest this spring. Of them, 13 are Nepali nationals.

The number of climbers getting permission this year is higher than the same season last year.

In spring of 2018, a total of 346 mountaineers of 38 expedition teams were granted permission to scale the highest peak. Spring is the main season to climb Mount Everest and other peaks of Nepal.

Altogether, a total of 842 climbers belonging to 106 expedition teams have received permission to climb different 30 peaks including Everest this spring.

Besides Mount Everest, Lhotse, Makalu, Amadablam, Nuptse, Saribung and Annapurna are major peaks for which the climbers have received permission to climb this spring.

