77 Gold Biscuits Seized From Saudi-Returned Passengers After UP Road Chase

The 77 gold biscuits weigh approximately 9 kg

Seventy-seven smuggled gold biscuits weighing about 9 kg were seized from two passengers back from Saudi Arabia following a high-speed chase in Lucknow today.

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Lucknow had received information that two passengers arriving from Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh would smuggle gold biscuits. As per the intelligence input, at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, the biscuits were to be handed over to people who would then proceed towards Muzaffarnagar.

As per the information, officials of DRI Lucknow kept an eye on the suspects once they landed in Lucknow. What followed was a high-speed pursuit of two SUVs on the Agra-Lucknow expressway. When the DRI officials finally intercepted the vehicles, the two passengers from Riyadh and those who had come to receive them were found inside.

On frisking them, the officials recovered the 77 gold biscuits that had been hidden in their belts and pockets made in their undergarments.

Following a detailed investigation, the DRI said, the main handler was arrested in Lucknow. A customs hawaldar who allegedly connived with the smugglers in getting them gold through the airport has also been arrested.