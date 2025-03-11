Son Objects To Second Marriage, 76-Year-Old Man Shoots Him In Gujarat

Angry at his son, 52, for objecting to his second marriage, a 76-year-old man has allegedly shot him in Gujarat's Rajkot.
Police said that, around 10 am on Sunday, Pratap Boricha, 52, had an argument with his father, 76-year-old Rambhai alias Ramkubhai Boricha over his decision to marry for a second time. An angry Rambhai fired two bullets at his son, killing him on the spot. After committing the crime, he allegedly sat on a chair near the body, showing no signs of regret, said officials.
Pratap's wife, Jaya, filed a complaint against her father-in-law at the Jasdan police station and Rambhai was arrested the same day. He was presented before a court and sent to police custody for two days.
Officials said further investigations are underway.
