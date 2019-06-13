75 Lakh Litres Of Polluted Water Dumped Into Ganga Everyday: Official

75 lakh litres of polluted water that is being dumped into Ganga every day. (File)

An official engaged with the government's Namami Gange project has revealed that 75 lakh litres of polluted water is being dumped into the river Ganga every day.

Speaking to ANI, Sumit Agarwal, senior project manager at RK Engineers Sales Limited, said the pollutants being dumped into the river will be capped after the sewer treatment plant is constructed here.

"75 lakh litres of polluted water that is being dumped into Ganga per day will be stopped after the construction of sewer treatment plant is completed," he said after he accompanied Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on an inspection of the sewer treatment plant in Rishikesh.

"Shekhawat-ji met us today and asked us to complete the project as soon as possible, we are working towards the same," Mr Agarwal said.

RK Engineers Sales Limited firm has taken up the work for sewer plants in Haridwar and Rishikesh as part of Namami Gange.

"In Haridwar, we have completed our work before the stipulated time. In Rishikesh, we are planning to make two small grinder pumps (SGPs) of 5 MLD that will be commissioned in August and 7.5 MLD that will be commissioned in December," Mr Agarwal said, adding, "Three sewers of 7.5 MLD, running directly into the Ganga river, will be capped. These are the most polluted sewers of Rishikesh."