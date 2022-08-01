7 Punjab Tourists Drown In Himachal Pradesh Lake: Police

Officials said seven bodies have been taken out of the water. (Representational)

Seven tourists from Punjab drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal Pradesh's Una district Monday, officials said.

As per initial reports, a group of 11 tourists from Punjab's Mohali entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath, the State Disaster Management Department said.

Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven did not, the department added.

Officials said seven bodies have been taken out of the water.

A press note issued by state's public relations department said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the incident.

