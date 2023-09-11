7 Of Family Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Assam's Dibrugarh: Cops

According to the police, the victims were residents of Guwahati

At least seven members of a family were killed after their car collided head-on with a truck in Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday night, police said.

The family was travelling in a Toyota Innova when it collided with a truck carrying a Haryana number plate. Images shared by the police show the front of the truck severely dented in the crash while the white car appeared crushed.

According to the police, the victims were residents of Guwahati. Those injured were admitted to Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh where they are undergoing treatment.

"We heard a loud sound. When we came out, we saw an accident between a truck and an Innova car. The area has been accident-prone and many accidents have taken place in the particular area due to over-speeding," a local resident said.