7 Die In Fire At Building In Madhya Pradesh's Indore, 9 Rescued

A fire broke out in a two-storey building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore in the early hours of this morning.

Seven people, including two women were charred to death in the blaze and nine people have been rescued so far, of which five have been hospitalised, police said.

The fire erupted due to a short circuit in main electric supply system in the basement of the building located in Swarn Bagh colony in Indore at around 3.10 today morning when residents were asleep. The fire then spread to two-wheelers and vehicles parked there, rapidly burning down the whole building.

The building's owner Ansar Patel has been detained by the police and a case has been registered against him for causing death by negligence, as no fire safety equipment was installed in the building which had one flat on each floor.

Further investigation is underway.