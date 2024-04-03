7 Dead After Massive Fire In Maharashtra's Aurangabad, Probe On

Seven people were killed after a massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar today. Officials said that three women, two men and two children were killed in the blaze.

The fire started in a tailoring shop around 4 am, creating panic in neighborhood. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames, but seven people had died in the fire by then.

Manoj Lohiya, the Police Commissioner of Sambhaji Nagar, said the fire started in the Alam Tailors shop. Residents inhabited the upper floors of the building. While the fire did not reach those living spaces, it is suspected that the victims may have succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Post-mortem examinations have been ordered for the victims.