68 Doctors, Nurses Of Hospital In Delhi Quarantined After Patient Dies

68 doctors, nurses and staff of a government hospital in Delhi have been asked to be under home quarantine after a 25-year-old patient, who is suspected to have had coronavirus, died on Wednesday night.

The woman, who was pregnant, was admitted to the Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in north west Delhi on Monday, but allegedly did not disclose that she had travelled abroad recently and had been asked to be under home quarantine.

The hospital, which can admit up to 200 patients, has said in a statement that the woman was admitted after submitting false information.

"The patient did not disclose her travel history and the fact about her home quarantine given by District Magistrate (North West) despite repeated verbal query at the time of her admission and she submitted wrong information in the prescribed form," the hospital's circular said.

Her condition deteriorated on Wednesday and she was then put on a ventilator, the hospital says.

She later told doctors that she had returned from a foreign visit and came in contact with passengers who were infected with coronavirus. She also said that four members of her family were asked to observe home quarantine from April 10 to 24 by the district magistrate.

Now, all the staff members of the hospital who came in contact with the woman have been asked to be under quarantine.

The coronavirus report of the woman is awaited.

As of Monday, 43 health workers in Delhi had tested positive for the virus. Over 90 healthcare workers across the country have been infected. The number is likely to rise across the country as well as the national capital.

Over 12,700 people in India have been infected with the deadly virus; Delhi has over 1,500 cases, second highest in the country. The national capital has recorded 32 deaths so far.

A nationwide lockdown is in place since March 25, which was extended till May 3 on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that has claimed 420 lives in the country so far.