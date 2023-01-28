65-Year-Old Mangaluru Man Kills Bedridden Wife, Self

A police official said more details will be uncovered after the forensic examination. (Representational)

A 65-year-old man killed his bedridden wife before hanging himself in their apartment here on Saturday, police said.

The dead have been identified as Dinesh Rao (65) and Shailaja (64). Rao had been a retired manager of a bank.

The police said the woman had been bedridden due to illness for the last six to eight years. A nurse had been employed to take care after the couple in their flat.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who visited the scene, told reporters that the two had been found dead.

The incident came to light when the nurse came in this morning. Rao had been worried over the health of his wife.

The couple has two daughters, one stays in Mysuru while the other in the US. Further details on the deaths would be known after a forensic examination, Mr Kumar said.

