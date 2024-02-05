63 Inmates In Lucknow Jail Test HIV Positive In Alarming Surge

Jail officials claim there have been no fatalities due to HIV infection in the past five years.

At least 36 prisoners at Lucknow District Jail tested positive for HIV during health tests conducted in December 2023. The total count of HIV-infected prisoners in the prison now stands at 63, the jail administration said.

The jail authorities cited the unavailability of HIV testing kits since September as the reason behind the delayed testing, which ultimately took place in December.

According to the authorities, the majority of the infected inmates are individuals with a history of drug addiction. The administration claims that these prisoners were exposed to the virus through the use of contaminated syringes outside the prison premises. The jail authorities have claimed that no prisoner has contracted HIV after entering the jail.

To address the situation, all HIV-positive inmates are now receiving regular treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. The jail administration remains vigilant, monitoring the health of the infected prisoners closely.

Despite the alarming numbers, the administration has assured that there have been no fatalities due to HIV infection in the past five years. All infected inmates are reportedly working towards their well-being and containment of the virus within the prison walls.

The sheer number of inmates infected with the virus has raised concerns about the overall health and safety conditions in the Lucknow District Jail. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the source of the virus and review existing health protocols to prevent further spread within the prison population.



