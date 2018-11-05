60-Year-Old Man Killed As School Bus Runs Over Him In Bihar

The man came under the wheels of the bus as it taking a reverse turn. (Representational)

A 60 year-old man was crushed to death by a school bus near Vikramshila excavation site in Bihar's Bhagalpur district today.

All the 20 children of the school bus are safe, Kahalgaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dilnawaz Ahmad said.

The deceased has been identified as Prasadi Paswan.

The incident occurred near Vikramshila excavation site when the man came under the wheels of the bus as it taking a reverse turn, the police said.

The driver and the cleaner managed to escape from the spot while the bus has been seized.

Villagers staged protest over the incident with the dead body of the man and blocked the Kahalgaon-Vikramshila road for an hour. The blockade was lifted after intervention of the adminstration.

The body has been sent to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur for post-mortem.