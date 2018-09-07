60 Kg Of Heroin Seized In Jammu, Punjab In Biggest Drug Haul This Year

This is the biggest seizure of heroin this year by any agency in India, the anti-narcotics agency said.

Effecting the biggest seizure of heroin this year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said Thursday it has seized over 60 kgs of the contraband after back-to-back raids in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab over the last few days.

The case was triggered on September 2 when the anti-narcotics agency officials intercepted a car near Jammu, based on certain leads, and seized over 22.14 kgs of heroin and arrested three persons, a senior official said.

The three people disclosed that the drug was sourced from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir and was to be taken to Jalandhar in Punjab.

The interception led the NCB and the Punjab Police to the man who was supposed to receive the consignment in Jalandhar, and the officials seized about Rs 22 lakh cash from his premises along with a vehicle, the official said.

On Wednesday, as a follow up of the same case, the NCB team along with the state police seized 38.07 kgs of heroin from the house of a person in Handwara who is linked in the case, he said.

The agency did not identify the people arrested or questioned in the case.

"This is the biggest seizure of heroin this year by any agency in India," NCB Deputy Director General (operations).