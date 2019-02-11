6 Women Injured In Police Action Over Citizenship Bill Protest In Imphal

The protesters are camping at Imphal's Ima Keithel market and have refused to vacate (File)

Six women were injured when the police tried to disperse a group of people who had gathered to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Manipur's capital Imphal on Sunday.

They have been admitted to a hospital, the police said. The women were protesting at the Ima Keithel or Mother's Market, where the traders are only women.

The protesters had set up camp at the market to demand the scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when they were fired upon with tear gas by the authorities, which left six of them injured.

Hundreds of women from the four women's markets in Imphal city, who staged a sit-in protest in the main market complex from Saturday morning, have refused to return home.

They said they will continue to stay at the market till Wednesday when it is expected that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill would be taken up in Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha has already passed it.

Sporadic protests have also broken out in other northeast states including Assam and Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said his National Peoples Party (NPP) will quit the NDA if the proposed legislation is passed in Rajya Sabha.