6 Visitors At Nitish Kumar's 'Janata Durbar' Test Positive For Covid

As many as 11 people who were present at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, six were supposed to attend the Chief Minister's 'Janata Durbar' - a public interaction programme - while the rest were members of a catering team.

"This is very sad. All the attendees are supposed to get Covid tests done before coming here (for the Janata Darbar). After the test, 186 people were cleared for the visit. But, six of these tested positive when they underwent another test here. Some of the members of the catering team also tested positive," informed Nitish Kumar.

All those who visit the Chief Minister's secretariat every Monday for his outreach programme 'Janata Ke Durbar Mein Mukhyamantri' undergo the mandatory tests.

"The cases are spreading too fast now. It is like the last time when we had witnessed a sudden spike in the cases. We need to be very careful. The positive samples will be sent for further testing to confirm the strain," he said.

The state has so far accounted for one confirmed case of the Omicron variant.

Bihar is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases since the last week. 352 fresh cases, 71 more than the previous day's figure, were reported in the state on Sunday while Patna remained the worst affected district, with 17 doctors among the 142 who tested positive.

In the last two days, 96 medicos of Nalanda Medical College Hospital in Patna have also tested positive, raising an alarm over the virus spreading fast and even doctors falling prey to it .

Despite the rise in cases, Nitish Kumar, however, has ruled out any possibility of cancelling his 'Samaj Sudhar Yatra' in Gaya - another district badly hit by COVID-19.