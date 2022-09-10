6 Undertrial Prisoners Attack Meghalaya Jail Staff, Escape: Police

A murder accused named 'I Love You Talang' is among the six. (Representational)

Six undertrial prisoners escaped from a jail in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district on Saturday after attacking and overpowering the guards, Inspector General of Prisons Jerry FK Marak said.

A murder accused named 'I Love You Talang' is among the six.

"Six prisoners escaped from the district jail at around 2 am," Marak told PTI.

The senior official, who is conducting a preliminary investigation into the matter himself, said that the prisoners attacked the jail staff and overpowered them.

He said a thorough investigation will be held into the incident.

