Video: 3 Andhra Pilgrims Severely Injured As Bus To Sabrimala Overturns

Three passengers, including an eight-year-old boy, were hospitalised with severe injuries after a bus carrying 44 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, on its way to the Sabrimala shrine, overturned, Kerala Police said. The condition of the boy was said to be critical.

According to sources, the bus was overspeeding and it overturned when the driver lost control. Pilgrims onboard the bus said the driver had not slept for the last three days.

Police said the bus was carrying pilgrims from Vijayawada to Sabrimala when it met with an accident in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, following which, all 44 pilgrims onboard were rescued and moved to hospital.

Police, fire brigade and personnel from the state Motor Vehicles Department reached the accident site and moved the bus out of the main road to restore normal traffic movement. Local residents also joined in the rescue work.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, who also reached the spot, said 21 persons were moved to the Perunad Community Health Centre, while the other injured passengers were provided treatment at the Government General Hospital in Pathanamthitta.

The minister further said that those seriously injured in the crash, including the eight-year-old boy, were referred to the Government Medical College, Kottayam, for further treatment. "The boy has a spinal injury and he needs surgery. All arrangements for it have been made," the health minister added.

The District Collector of Pathanamthitta, Divya S Ayyar, and the Superintendent of Police, Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan, also reached the accident site. A detailed inquiry has been launched, officials said.