6 Officials Suspended For Sitting On Bihar Shelter Home Audit Report

Six officers of Bihar's child protection unit have been suspended for allegedly sitting on a report prepared by an independent agency that first drew attention to the horrific details of the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

The opposition has been asking the Bihar government to act swiftly in the matter.

The social welfare department suspended the six assistant directors of the child protection unit for not taking action despite being informed over the situation at the shelter home where children were drugged and raped.

The officers were from Muzaffarpur, Munger, Araria, Madhubani, Bhagalpur and Bhojpur districts.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the case.

The horror came to light when the social welfare department filed a First Information Report or FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

At the home in Muzaffarpur, girls - one as young as seven - were drugged, raped, forced to sleep naked and scalded with boiling water by its politically connected owner and its staff, a police charge-sheet has revealed.

Ten people, including owner Brajesh Thakur, have been charged in the document that detailed a network of police, politicians, administration and criminals exploiting and torturing the girls.

Under opposition attack, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has described the case as "shameful", promising strict, uncompromising action.

"What has happened has shamed us. It is a sin. Such cases should not happen again. Those responsible for this should be taught a lesson," Mr Kumar said at the launch of a government welfare scheme for girls earlier this week.

"We have always said the guilty will not be spared... (An institutional mechanism) is needed to prevent such incidents since the society is inhabited by all kinds of people and they may indulge in perverse acts at the slightest opportunity," he said.