6 More Bodies Recovered, Search On To Rescue Others In UP Boat Tragedy

Six more bodies have been fished out from the Kishanpur ghat on Saturday in the incident where a boat capsized in the Yamuna in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on August 11.

With this the total number of bodies recovered in the tragedy has gone up to 9, police said.

The incident took place when the boat carrying between 30 to 40 people was on its way from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in the Fatehpur district to visit relatives on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

The police informed that the process of the identification of the bodies is underway and the search operation is on.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Kishanpur Police by employing divers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims from the Disaster Relief Fund.

Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar had on Friday said that personnel of NDRF, SDRF and a team of local divers were involved in the search for 17 missing people. Rescue operation were halted on Thursday night due to rain resumed the next morning.

