6 Men Who Hit And Dragged Delhi Woman Under Car Sent To Jail For 14 Days

Six men accused of hitting and dragging a 20-year-old woman for 13 km under their car in Delhi were sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The accused were brought to the jail lock-up and presented in Rohini court through video conferencing. Another accused, Ashutosh, has filed a bail application.

Delhi police said they are investigating the 'conspiracy', and probing Ashutosh's role as well.

Statements of 20 witnesses have been recorded so far, police said, adding that they can ask for police custody again if needed.

The accused had initially said they didn't hear the woman was trapped under their car, as the windows were down and loud music was playing inside. However, police sources said they have now admitted that they knew the woman was stuck under the car, but did not stop out of fear.

The police have said they will get hearing tests done on the accused to determine their hearing capacity.

Ashutosh's bail request will be heard tomorrow.

20-year-old Anjali Singh was returning home with a friend on her scooter, reportedly after a new year's party, when a car hit her a little after 2 am. Her leg was stuck in the car's front wheel, and she was dragged for around 13 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in North Delhi, while her friend fell on the other side and suffered minor injuries.

The accused, who were allegedly drunk, have been charged with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder", rash driving, and causing death by negligence.

The harrowing incident has prompted the police to be more proactive. Delhi police have asked all inspector-level officials to share their live locations while on night duty.



All Station House Officers (SHO), Anti-Terrorist Officers (ATO) and Inspector of Investigation (Bravo) have also been directed to inform the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) before leaving the police station, officials said.

"SHO (Station house officer), ATO (anti-terrorist officer), Bravo have been asked to share their live locations. From 12 midnight to 4 am they will have to update their positions with live locations. No Police personnel can leave the Police Station without DCP's (Deputy Commissioner of Police) permission," the order said.

Anjali Singh had at least 40 external injuries, the severity such that her ribs were exposed from her back as skin peeled away, her autopsy revealed.